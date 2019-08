SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — One lucky person is holding a lottery ticket worth $1 million, the Arizona Lottery says.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at QuikTrip at Hunt Highway and Gary Road in San Tan Valley, and it’s still unclaimed.

The lucky ticket matched five out of five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, just missing the Mega Ball number.

The winning numbers were 8, 14, 25, 51, 63 with Mega Ball number 4.

