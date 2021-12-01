19-year veteran Chandler police officer dies from COVID-19

The department says Officer Tyler Britt is survived by his wife and son.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department lost a long-time officer on Monday, who the department says died after a prolonged battle with COVID-19.

According to a tweet sent from the department, Officer Tyler Britt served 19 years with the Chandler Police Department.

The department says Britt is survived by his wife and son.

"Officer Britt loved being a police officer and cared dearly about the community he served. Please take a moment to remember Tyler and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," a statement from the City of Chandler said.

With tremendous sadness & deep sorrow, @Chief_Duggan and members of the @ChandlerPolice Department inform you of the passing of Ofc Tyler Britt yesterday after a protracted battle with Covid-19. He was a 19-year veteran and survived by his wife & son. pic.twitter.com/HfOkz2pPqS — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) January 12, 2021

There have been 636,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10,482 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 8,559 new cases and 335 new deaths on Tuesday.

Tuesday had the highest number of deaths reported by the department on a single day.

But a majority of the deaths reported on Tuesday were from death certificate matching, the department said.

With its health care system struggling to cope, the state had a record 5,082 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Monday, including a record 1,183 in intensive care beds.

COVID-19 patients occupied 66% of all intensive care beds statewide and 59% of all inpatient beds.

The department said 165,531 Arizonans have been vaccinated as of Tuesday. Maricopa County said 87,892 people had been vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Arizona’s cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been steadily rising before Thanksgiving, when gatherings and travel were expected to further spread the coronavirus.

The department reports the number of new cases on the day the cases were reported to them by counties and hospitals, not on the day when someone was diagnosed with the virus.

