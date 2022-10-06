'Signs of impairment': 19-year-old dies in Phoenix Police custody

Officers say Blair lost consciousness after being handcuffed, and died at a local hospital.

PHOENIX — 19-year-old Caleb Blair died while in Phoenix Police custody on Friday.

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say officers responded to a call about a sick or injured person around 2:45 p.m. near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road.

There, officers found Blair on the ground, shirtless, and "his pants were around his ankles." Blair was reported as showing signs of impairment.

According to a statement from the department, Blair was handcuffed before being taken to a shaded area for an evaluation by the Fire Department.

It was during that examination that Blair lost consciousness. Police say his handcuffs were removed, and "life-saving measures were given."

Blair was "later" taken to a hospital where he died.

At this time, details about Blair's death are scarce. Officials say the Medical Examiner will be investigating the death, and the officers involved will face an internal and criminal investigation.

