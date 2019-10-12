PHOENIX — If you play the Arizona Lottery's Fantasy 5, check your ticket!

Arizona Lottery says one lucky winner is holding on to a $181,000 Fantasy 5 Jackpot ticket drawn on Monday Dec. 9.

The winning ticket was sold at Bashas' located near Warner Road and 71st Street.

The winner matched all five winning numbers: 8,10,18, 21 and 25.

The winner can turn the ticket into the Phoenix Arizona Lottery Office located at 4740 E University Drive, Phoenix, AZ.

For other ways to turn in the winning ticket and claim your prize, click here.