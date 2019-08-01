FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz.— An 18-year-old man who was shot by a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy Monday evening is expected to survive, authorities said Monday.

According to MCSO, a 911 caller said he wanted to talk to a deputy at the MCSO Fountain Hills Substation located at the Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive. An MCSO sergeant contacted him in the substation parking lot around 5:30 p.m. According to MCSO, the man started throwing rocks at the sergeant.

MCSO says the suspect brandished a knife and moved toward the sergeant, despite his repeated commands for him to drop the weapon. The sergeant shot the 18-year-old, which incapacitated the suspect.

The suspect is expected to survive his injuries, MCSO says.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available, MCSO says.