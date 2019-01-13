PHOENIX — Friends and family said a tearful goodbye to Breanna Olson, an 18-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash this past December.

Phoenix PD said her car collided with a Toyota Camry at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Police suspect the driver of the other car was impaired.

On Saturday, friends and family crammed together in a standing-room-only room to celebrate her life.

"Bre was selfless," her aunt, Crystal Byington said. "If you needed her, she'd drop it and be there in a dime. It didn't matter the situation, whatever it was she would get there and she would be there."

Many friends recalled over and over again a young girl who was constantly coming through for her friends.

"It didn't matter if you knew her for five minutes, five hours, five months, five years or her entire life. She was your friend. She meant something to you . She meant something to everybody in this room," her friend Ben said.

Phoenix Police are still investigating the crash. No arrests have been made.

Breanna's family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral expenses.