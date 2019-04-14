PHOENIX — Police say an 18-year-old man has died following a road rage shooting in Glendale Saturday afternoon.

Alexander John Pettygrove of Phoenix died at the hospital from gunshot wounds he received during an altercation with another driver near 67th and Peoria avenues. Another 18-year-old man who was in the car with Pettygrove is recovering and is expected to survive.

PREVIOUS: Two men shot in road rage incident in Glendale Saturday

According to the Glendale Police Department, a man pulled up his car next to the car Pettygrove and his friend were in and somehow a verbal fight began.

Police say Pettygrove threw his drink at the other car and the driver responded by firing several rounds striking both of the teens.

RELATED: 'She's never coming back': Family grieves 10-year-old daughter's death in road rage incident

The suspect, who police describe as a man in his 20s or 30s, fled the scene. He was driving an older model of a small-sized dark blue SUV.

Police ask any information regarding this incident to please contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

12 News