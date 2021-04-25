17,000 flags on display at State Farm Stadium to honor COVID-19 victims

More than 17,000 Arizonans have died from COVID-19. Flags are on display at State Farm Stadium, one of the first mass vaccination sites, to honor those lost.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A special tribute is on display right outside State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday honoring those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

More than 17,000 Arizona flags are arranged in the shape of the state on the Great Lawn, for each of the more than 17,000 Arizonans that have died due to the coronavirus.

Last week, the state-run mass COVID-19 vaccination site that had been at State Farm Stadium since January moved indoors to Gila River Arena as temperatures rise in the Valley.

More than 800,000 vaccines were administered at State Farm Stadium, one of the first mass vaccination sites in the nation, accounting for nearly 20% of the total doses administered in Arizona so far.

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services said more than 4.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Friday.

Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine?

The state and Maricopa and Pima counties have expanded vaccine eligibility to Arizonans 16 and older. Other counties are offering vaccines to people in Phase 1B. Gila County has extended vaccines to some people in Phase 1C and Mohave County opened vaccines to all adults. Learn more about the phases here.

How can I sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can sign up for a vaccine through the state here or find more information about finding up through the counties here.

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

There are seven locations where the state is administering vaccines: Gila River Arena in Glendale, Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, WestWorld in Scottsdale, Dexcom in Mesa, University of Arizona's Tucson campus, Northern Arizona University's Union Fieldhouse and Yuma Civic Center in Yuma. All other locations are run through the individual counties or federal programs.

Where can I find more information on a COVID-19 vaccine?