A 17-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Phoenix late Wednesday, according to police.

According to Phoenix PD, officers responded to a domestic violence incident at a home near 71st Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Police said a 20-year-old man and his 18-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal argument. The 17-year-old, identified as Jesus Gutierrez, intervened and was shot by the 20-year-old man. He later died at a hospital and the 20-year-old fled the scene.

The suspect was found and arrested near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road Thursday morning.