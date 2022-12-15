17-year-old fatally struck by car in Phoenix

Pascal Asukulu died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car in Phoenix, officials said.

Pascal Asukulu was struck by a vehicle at about 6 p.m. near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The teenager was in the roadway before he was hit by the motorist, police added. The driver remained at the scene.

Police said impairment appears to be a factor in causing the collision.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous