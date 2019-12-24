PHOENIX — Seventeen people were displaced after a fire started at an apartment complex on Cheryl Drive near 35th and Peoria avenues Monday evening.

Three people had to be rescued from a second floor balcony. And eight units were affected by the fire.

Phoenix fire says they attacked the fire aggressively and was able to keep it from spreading.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

