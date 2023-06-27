Man charged with 17 felonies after barricading inside Phoenix apartment complex

The incident on June 4 near 7th Avenue and McDowell Road has resulted in a 17-count felony indictment against the suspect.

PHOENIX — The suspect arrested earlier this month for barricading himself inside a Phoenix apartment complex has been charged by a grand jury with 17 felonies.

Martin J. Oliver, 48, was recently indicted with 10 counts of aggravated assault, five counts of disorderly conduct, one count of burglary, and one count of weapons misconduct for an incident that occurred on June 4 at a complex near 7th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Oliver allegedly broke into an apartment and barricaded himself inside, resulting in an hours-long standoff with Phoenix police.

The suspect allegedly fired shots at officers before he was taken into custody.

Most of the charges listed in Oliver's indictment are Class 2 dangerous felonies, meaning he could face significant time in prison if convicted.

The defendant's currently being held without bond, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

