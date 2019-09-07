GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A 16-year-old with autism was taken to the hospital for heat-related issues after being left on a bus Tuesday morning.

Goodyear police said they responded to Precious Home Services, a day care for children with disabilities, near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street shortly before noon.

An initial investigation found the bus picked up several students and took them to school around 9 a.m. The driver then parked the bus and didn’t check each row for passengers before leaving, which is against policy, police said.

Police said the teen, who is non-verbal, was found on the empty bus after around three hours. The boy is expected to recover after suffering heat-related issues, according to police.

Police said no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.