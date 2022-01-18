Teen in custody after bringing handgun to Thunderbird High School

Officers were called to the campus near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road after an employee at the school saw the teen with the gun.

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old student at Thunderbird High School was taken into custody Tuesday after he brought a handgun to campus, police said.

Officers were called to the campus near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road after an employee at the school saw the teen with the gun.

Police said the teen fled the school and after a brief chase, the boy disposed of the firearm.

Officers were able to find the gun nearby and take the teen into custody.

Police said the boy will be booked into the juvenile court center on charges related to possession of a firearm on a school campus.

Authorities said due to the student's age, his identity is not being released.

