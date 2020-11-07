16-year-old dies after vehicle collision

The accident was the result of a vehicle failing to stop at a red light, police said.

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a two-car collision in Phoenix on Friday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The girl was the passenger of a car driven by a 17-year-old boy, police said. Their vehicle was traveling northbound on 44th Street when it collided with another vehicle after reportedly failing to stop at a red light.

Both the girl and boy were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. There is no update yet on the status of the boy.