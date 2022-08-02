16-year-old dead, 3 others injured after vehicle splits in 2 in central Phoenix crash

Police said speeding on behalf of a teen driver is a contributing factor of the deadly crash.

A 16-year-old boy is dead and three other people are injured after being in a car crash in central Phoenix Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., a Ford Mustang with three teenagers inside was traveling on Indian School Road at a high rate of speed when it collided with a Honda Accord that was turning left onto 36th Street, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The crash caused the Honda to be pushed into a traffic signal pole, police said.

Of the three teens in the Mustang, two of them were ejected during the crash. Officials identified Tomas Villaverde as the 16-year-old who died. The 17-year-old driver and another 16-year-old had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 50-year-old man, also had serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police said the man showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Officials said speed on the teen driver's behalf was a contributing factor to the crash.

Charges will be decided pending an investigation, authorities said.

