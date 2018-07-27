Sixteen dogs died and fire crews rescued eight others from a house fire in south Scottsdale on Thursday night, according to Scottsdale fire.

The homeowners told firefighters they were an "unofficial rescue shelter" and had more than 20 dogs in the house, according to Scottsdale Assistant Fire Chief Lori Schmidt.

Crews from Scottsdale, Tempe and Phoenix responding to the fire found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

Schmidt said crews put the fire out quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2018 KPNX