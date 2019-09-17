CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 15-year-old teen was taken to a hospital with serious head injuries after being struck by a car as she was crossing the street, Chandler Police said.

The 15-year-old girl was crossing Arizona Avenue eastbound in the crosswalk on a green signal when a red Volkswagon turning right onto northbound Arizona Avenue from Erie Street struck her, police said. This happened just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital with serious head injuries, police said.

Police said the 16-year-old driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Arizona Avenue is closed at Erie Street. Delaware Street is an alternative to get to Chandler Boulevard.

