SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - A 15-year-old boy who was riding a skateboard was hit and killed by a car in San Tan Valley Monday afternoon, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

"He was a very kind-hearted person," said Destani Love, Weston Ayers' girlfriend.

Just four days into the school year, Love, a sophomore at Poston Butte High School, is heartbroken.

"He treated me so well," Love said.

According to PCSO, Ayers was skateboarding southbound in a bike lane when he was hit. The collision happened near Bella Vista and Gantzel roads. Love and her friend were with Ayers just minutes before.

"I rode my bike with him to this light right here and me and Lexi rode home and he rode this way," explained Love.

PCSO said the car was heading north on Gantzel and its side-view mirror struck the boy. The teen was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead soon after arriving there, PCSO said.

"We saw an ambulance and I didn't know it was him," said Love.

Ayers' mother tells 12 News her son had been passionate about skateboarding since he was 8 years old. She said he was looking forward to getting his driver's license and ultimately wanted to become a software engineer.

The crash happened on a busy road filled with students walking, biking and skateboarding to and from school. Parents are concerned about the lack of safety measures on the street.

"This road is still new construction. There isn't a complete sidewalk. There is very little lighting," said Becky Haas. Her daughter was friends with Ayers. "I feel so bad for his parents because I can't even imagine what that's gotta feel like."

Haas is pushing for safety improvements while her daughter and friends try to cope with loss.

"His personality was just the best. Like I said before the way we would laugh and joke about things it was so much fun. It made you glad that you found a friend like that," said Alexis Fraser, Ayers' friend.

According to PCSO, the driver stayed at the scene and impairment is not suspected.

Ayers' family members have set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral costs: https://www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-weston-ayers

In a statement, the Florence Unified School District said:

"The Florence Unified School District was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of one of our students from Poston Butte High School yesterday afternoon. All of our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time. We will be offering extra counselors on campus in teh coming days for students and staff who need support. We ask that everyone keep the family in their thoughts and prayers."

