A 15-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car in Gilbert on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

The unidentified teenager was crossing Greenfield Road on her bicycle when she was struck, police said Tuesday.

The driver, a 57-year-old, was not believed to be impaired at the time of the crash. Speed also did not appear to be a factor.

The accident led police to close Greenfield Road in both directions between Elliot and Guadalupe for a time on Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

