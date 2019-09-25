A 15-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car in Gilbert on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.
The unidentified teenager was crossing Greenfield Road on her bicycle when she was struck, police said Tuesday.
The driver, a 57-year-old, was not believed to be impaired at the time of the crash. Speed also did not appear to be a factor.
The accident led police to close Greenfield Road in both directions between Elliot and Guadalupe for a time on Tuesday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.