PHOENIX - A 15-year-old boy has serious injuries but is in stable condition after he was hit by a car near 19th Avenue and Colter Street Monday.

Police said the boy rode his bike into traffic against the light and was hit by a woman driving northbound.

She tried to avoid hitting the boy but ended up on the light rail tracks, police said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, and the woman stayed on scene.

