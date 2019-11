A teenage boy suffered what Glendale police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot by a pellet gun on Sunday.

Glendale Police spokesman Sgt. John Roth said the 15-year-old boy was playing with friends when he was shot.

The shooting appeared to be accidental, Roth added.

The shooting occurred in the area of 65th and Glendale avenues.

Paramedics and officers responded.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.