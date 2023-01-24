15 guns found at Sky Harbor security checkpoints so far in 2023

Three weeks into the new year, travelers have packed guns, knives, and other questionable items in their carry-on baggage at Sky Harbor Airport.

PHOENIX — Sky Harbor Airport was fifth in the nation for the most guns found at TSA security checkpoints in 2022.

Fifteen guns have already been found during the first three weeks of 2023.

“TSA doesn’t want to keep you from traveling with your gun. We just want you to make sure you follow the regulations. So that you have a better experience at the airport and keep everyone safe,” said Patricia Macha, a spokesperson for TSA.

Visit the TSA website for rules and regulations for traveling with guns and other items that could be considered weapons.

“You cannot bring a gun in your carry-on...Gun components, bullets, or any type of item that is related to guns in your carry-on luggage. However, you can pack them in your checked luggage. Just follow the simple rules,” Macha said.

