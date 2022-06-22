14-year-old took gun out of mom's dresser and shot at Glendale officers, police say

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of firing a gun at Glendale police officers Monday night.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two teenage boys are facing felony charges for allegedly taking a gun from a parent and shooting at Glendale police officers Monday night.

Glendale police said the boys, ages 13 and 14, are accused of firing gunshots at a group of officers responding to a burglary call in the 6000 block of West Keim Drive. Several of the gunshots nearly missed the officers and they came "dangerously close" to getting hurt, police said.

Officers used ShotSpotter technology to pinpoint where the shots came from and traced them to an apartment complex located near the 5900 block of West Rose Lane. Investigators located security footage that allegedly captured two boys firing the shots.

The older boy allegedly took a handgun out of his mother's dresser and filmed the younger boy shooting at the officers. The older boy also took a turn firing the gun, police said.

The boys allegedly admitted to the shooting and the younger teen claimed he wanted to "murder a police officer."

Both juveniles have been booked on several counts of aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a gun, and attempted murder.