14-year-old boy in 'extremely critical condition' after near drowning

PHOENIX — A young man has been hospitalized in extremely critical condition following a near drowning, officials with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the Embassy Suites at 2333 East Thomas Road for reports of a drowning.

There, they found that a 14-year-old had been pulled from the pool, and others at the hotel were performing CPR on him.

Officials say that it is unclear how long the young man was underwater, but he was quickly transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

At this time there are no further updates on his condition.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch