PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the person who shot a 13-year-old boy, Monday night.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call at Manzanita Park on S. 31st Avenue and W. Roeser Road around 10:15 p.m.

Officers say a 13-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital by family.

The boy was reportedly walking when he was shot by an unknown person from an unknown vehicle.

The boy sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have descriptions of the suspect or vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

