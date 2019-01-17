PHOENIX — A 13-year-old boy has died after the car he was in crashed into a sign on the Loop 101 near Scottsdale Road, according to Phoenix firefighters.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Toyota sedan had drifted onto the right shoulder of Loop 101 where it collided with the portable message board.

The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries. Crews said the boy, who was seated in the back seat, was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital where he later died.

Eastbound Loop 101 was closed from 64th Street to Scottsdale Road for several hours, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

That portion of the Loop 101 reopened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.