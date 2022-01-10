12News honored with 12 Southwest Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards

Team 12 was honored with a dozen Rocky Mountain Emmy's in categories including Weather Programs, Continuing Coverage and Promotion Campaign.

PHOENIX — 12News was recognized with 12 2022 Southwest Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The Southwestern Rocky Mountain region serves Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and southeastern California.

12News was recognized with the following awards:

1. Continuing Coverage: "No Justice for Sammy" (Adriana Loya)

2. Breaking or Spot news, Multiple Reports: "Phoenix Police Ambushed: 9 Officers Shot"

3. Promotion Campaign: "Tokyo Olympic Station Brand Campaign"

4. Environment/Science (Long Form Content): "Scorched Earth: A 12News Special"

5. Weather Content: "12News: Here Comes the Monsoon!"

6. Crime News (No Production Time Limit): "Something is Broken (William Pitts)

7. Live Sports Program: "12Sports Tonight"

8. Live Sports Program: "Friday Night Fever"

9. Anchor Weather: Krystle Henderson

11. Live News Producer: Kacie Bataller

12. News Special: "Abuse of Force" (Katie Wilcox, Bianca Buono, Roberto Duarte and Carlos Chavez)

The ceremony was held Saturday night at the Chateau Luxe.

