PHOENIX — A young girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road early Tuesday morning.

She was taken to a hospital after she was hit crossing 59th Avenue just before 5 a.m., police said.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run, but they have not released any information about a suspect vehicle. They did say that the vehicle was traveling southbound on 59th Avenue.

If you have any information about this case, call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or leave an anonymous tip with Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

The 59th Avenue and Indian School Road intersection has reopened after being closed several hours, police said.

© 2018 KPNX