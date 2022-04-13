12-year-old girl hurt after being struck by car driven by juvenile in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 12-year-old girl was injured after police said she was hit by a car driven by a juvenile in Glendale Wednesday night.
The incident occurred in the area of 60th Avenue and West Bethany Home Road, according to the Glendale Police Department.
The girl was crossing within the Hawk crosswalk when a juvenile driver traveling eastbound failed to yield, police said. She sustained serious injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.
The driver remained on the scene and could face possible charges once the investigation is completed.
Police said impairment was not a factor
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.