12-year-old girl hurt after being struck by car driven by juvenile in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 12-year-old girl was injured after police said she was hit by a car driven by a juvenile in Glendale Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in the area of 60th Avenue and West Bethany Home Road, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The girl was crossing within the Hawk crosswalk when a juvenile driver traveling eastbound failed to yield, police said. She sustained serious injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver remained on the scene and could face possible charges once the investigation is completed.

Police said impairment was not a factor

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.