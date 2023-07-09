2 Phoenix homes damaged by fire, one firefighter injured

One Phoenix firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor burn injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Twelve people have been displaced after a Sunday morning fire damaged two residences near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department was dispatched to the neighborhood at about 6:30 a.m. and arrived to find a large fire burning in the garage area of one of the homes.

Flames had managed to spread to an adjacent property but firefighters were able to extinguish the fires.

Everyone in both homes safely evacuated.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor burn injuries.

The Red Cross is responding to assist the 12 displaced residents.

Phoenix Fire is still investigating the fire's cause.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.