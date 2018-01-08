TEMPE — The Tempe Fire Department transported an 11-year-old girl to a nearby hospital after she was found at the bottom of a backyard pool, officials said.

According to the Fire Department, family members removed the girl from the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When the Tempe Fire Department arrived to the house near Guadalupe Road and McClintock Drive, they treated her then transported her to the hospital.

She is in extremely critical condition, according to Tempe FD.

