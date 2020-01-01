PEORIA, Ariz. — A late-night fire in a Peoria home near 91st and Northern avenues left the living room in ruins and a family displaced.

“Out of the corner of my eye – because our door was open – I was like, ‘Why is the TV so bright?’ But then I realized it was flames. I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” said Lillyanna Wood.

11-year-old Lillyanna was up late playing video games on her phone. It was Christmas break, after all, and everyone else was asleep.

“I was panicking. I was like, 'I need everybody alive out of here,'” Lillyanna said.

RELATED: Family displaced after Christmas tree fire in Peoria

“She's like, ‘Mom, something’s on fire in the front room,’ and I looked,” said Jeri Wood, Lillyanna’s mother.

The Christmas tree was on fire, and Lillyanna and her mom jumped into action.

Mom alerted older family members sleeping in the back part of the house. Lillyanna went to the front room to help 7-year-old Trey.

It's unclear what ignited the Christmas tree, but if it hadn't been for Lillyanna’s quick actions, it could've been a lot worse.

There were no serious injuries and all five family members were able to make it out safely. Jeri Wood did suffer some minor burn injuries while trying to fight the fire.

“We're blessed to have her in our lives,” said Wood.

It's not the ideal way to end the year, but there is a new year ahead.

“We're a strong family and were going to pull together and we're going to do it all together,” Wood said.

RELATED: Here's where you can recycle your Christmas tree