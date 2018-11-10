PEORIA, Ariz. - An 11-year-old boy died Wednesday after he was hit by a truck in Peoria.

According to police, the boy ran across Peoria Avenue in front of the pickup truck as it was traveling eastbound on the road.

The boy, identified as Isaiah McGinnis, was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Isaiah McGinnis was on the football team, and friends remember him most for his smile and positive attitude.

“When we were down or losing points, he would keep us up. He was a great player and even better friend,” said LJ Torres, Isaiah’s teammate.

Torres said he made everyone laugh.

“I never saw him sad. He was just all uplifted and kept us happy and going,” said Torres.

The school released a letter to parents, which read partly, “Our hearts are with the family of our student as they endure this incredibly difficult time.”

Police said the driver of the truck was not injured and remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said no arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.

