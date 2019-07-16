PHOENIX — Three surviving puppies found inside a duffle bag that had been discarded inside a dumpster in Phoenix are doing "really well," the Arizona Humane Society said.

According to AHS, an animal cruelty investigator responded to the scene near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road Monday where the pups were found inside the dumpster.

AHS said five puppies were inside the duffle bag, but two were dead. The surviving three are all 11-week-old female Chihuahua mixes.

The puppies were examined by veterinarians and are "doing really well," according to AHS. The puppies are expected to go up for adoption Thursday.

AHS said it's working with the Phoenix Police Department on the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).