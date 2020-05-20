PHOENIX — Eleven people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire near 43rd and Glendale avenues broke out in the laundry room of a small home.
The fire extended into the walls of the house and Phoenix and Glendale fire crews made a fast attack, stopping the fire from spreading any further.
The residents of the home were able to self-evacuate. No one was taken to a hospital.
The people inside the home were four adults and seven children, Phoenix Fire said.
A crisis response team along with Red Cross is assisting the family with housing and other needs.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.
