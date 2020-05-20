x
11 people displaced, none injured after fire breaks out at Phoenix home

The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire near 43rd and Glendale avenues broke out in the laundry room of a small home. No one was injured.
PHOENIX — Eleven people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Phoenix early Wednesday morning. 

The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire near 43rd and Glendale avenues broke out in the laundry room of a small home. 

The fire extended into the walls of the house and Phoenix and Glendale fire crews made a fast attack, stopping the fire from spreading any further. 

The residents of the home were able to self-evacuate. No one was taken to a hospital. 

The people inside the home were four adults and seven children, Phoenix Fire said. 

A crisis response team along with Red Cross is assisting the family with housing and other needs.  

No one was injured. 

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. 

