PHOENIX — Eleven people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire near 43rd and Glendale avenues broke out in the laundry room of a small home.

The fire extended into the walls of the house and Phoenix and Glendale fire crews made a fast attack, stopping the fire from spreading any further.

The residents of the home were able to self-evacuate. No one was taken to a hospital.

The people inside the home were four adults and seven children, Phoenix Fire said.

A crisis response team along with Red Cross is assisting the family with housing and other needs.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.