Fire at Phoenix home displaces 11 people, 6 dogs

Firefighters said that the blaze happened Saturday morning, and fortunately no one was injured.

PHOENIX —

A fire at a Phoenix home displaced 11 people and their six family dogs Saturday morning, the Phoenix Fire Department said. No one was injured, but the cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire was called in just after 10 a.m., and crews arrived to find a "large body of fire" burning through a small residence near 15th and Campbell avenues.

Fire crews enacted a "fast and aggressive" control strategy, and got the fire under control before anyone was hurt.

Firefighters and neighbors reportedly helped get the six dogs away from the property.

The family told first responders that they heard a "loud popping noise" from the back of their home. Fire investigators are working to learn what started the blaze, and the department says that a crisis team is helping the displaced residents.

The extent of damage to the home is unknown at this time.

