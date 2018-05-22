PHOENIX - More than 50 volunteers filled the lawn outside of University of Phoenix, planting 10,000 flags to remember service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

This is the ninth year the University of Phoenix has organized the tribute. This year, the message spells out "Fallen Not Forgotten." Volunteers outline the message on Monday and then more fill in the flags on Tuesday.

The tribute is wrapped up with the National Anthem, taps and a special ceremony. Volunteers say they hope everyone takes time to pause and remember those who served during the Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday, the flags will be taken down and will be donated to local veteran cemeteries before Memorial Day.

