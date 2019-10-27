Now that mild temperatures have again arrived in Maricopa County, you can get out and take advantage of hundreds of miles of trails.

The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department is challenging you to hike, run, bike or ride more than 100 miles in 100 days.

There are nearly 600 miles of trails maintained by the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department.

The details of the 2020 challenge were released. The challenge starts at 6 a.m., Nov. 1, 2019, and ends Feb. 8, 2020.

Hikers and runners need to hike or run 100 miles to complete the challenge.

Mountain bikers and horseback riders need to log 200 miles to complete the challenge. Parks and Recreation's website describes how to do a combination of activities.

RELATED: High winds, dangerous fire conditions forecast for Mogollon Rim Sunday

RELATED: It's illegal to leave your pumpkins outside in Maricopa County

People who complete the challenge can be entered to win an Annual Pass and $25 Retail Center voucher.

Register at this site to join the challenge. Log miles with the "100 Mile Challenge" app, an electronic log form or a hard copy.

Miles must be completed on Maricopa County trails. See more rules here.