100-acre Central Fire breaks out near New River north of Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 100-acre fire broke out near New River north of Phoenix on Saturday.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the fire, which has been called the Central Fire, was burning about 100 acres.

It was burning about 4.5 miles northeast of New River.

The department said structures were threatened.

The fire started on state land but has since moved into the Tonto National Forest.

No other details were immediately known.

