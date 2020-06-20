x
Skip Navigation

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

valley

100-acre Central Fire breaks out near New River north of Phoenix

The Central Fire was burning about 100 acres. It was burning about 4.5 miles northeast of New River.
Credit: Arizona Department of Forestry

PHOENIX — A 100-acre fire broke out near New River north of Phoenix on Saturday. 

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the fire, which has been called the Central Fire, was burning about 100 acres. 

It was burning about 4.5 miles northeast of New River.

The department said structures were threatened. 

The fire started on state land but has since moved into the Tonto National Forest. 

No other details were immediately known.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.

MORE ARTICLES: 

- Bush Fire updates: Crews work to protect evacuated communities as fire spreads

- Evacuations ordered for Bighorn Fire as it burns 42,798 acres in southern Arizona

- North Rim of Grand Canyon closed as Mangum Fire burns 61,210 acres

- Derailed train catches fire in central Phoenix

- 5 injured, including children, after barbeque explodes in Phoenix apartment