A young girl was struck by a car in Phoenix on Wednesday while she and a friend attempted to catch up with an ice cream truck that was driving in the area.

The Phoenix Police Department said the girl, whom they identified as 9 years old, was crossing Missouri Avenue near 21st Avenue with a friend when she was struck.

Det. Luis Samudio said the girl was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the girl, whom they identified as 10 years old, was briefly rendered unconscious after the accident, but was conscious and awake and possibly suffered a fractured leg.

The cause of the crash will be under investigation by Phoenix police. Samudio said the driver, who was identified as an adult woman, remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The crash occurred near 21st and Missouri avenues.

