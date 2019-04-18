PHOENIX — A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition after a crash in Phoenix Thursday morning, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

According to fire officials, crews treated and transported three patients following a crash near 7th Street and Thomas Road.

The 10-year-old girl was transported in critical condition to a trauma facility, while two adults were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, officials added.

The Phoenix Fire Department said no technical extrication was necessary.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.