PHOENIX — A 10-year-old girl who was shot Wednesday has died and the suspect is still on the loose, Phoenix police said Thursday.

The girl was shot along with her father outside their home near 39th Avenue and Roosevelt Street Wednesday evening, according to Phoenix police.

Police said a white four-door Ford F-150 pickup truck closely followed a family of four—a father, mother and two daughters—as they drove home. The driver of the pickup truck fired several shots at their vehicle after they pulled into the driveway, according to police.

Recognize this truck? Video shows alleged suspect following family's car before 10-year-old girl killed in Phoenix

The father, who was driving, and his 10-year-old daughter, who was seated behind him, were taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. Both were struck by the gunfire. The other two family members in the vehicle, mother and another daughter, were not injured. At that time, a police spokesperson said the 10-year-old may not survive her injuries.

The girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital. She was identified Thursday as Summerbell Brown. Phoenix police said the girl's dad is still recovering from his injuries, which are not life-threatening.

It is still unclear why the driver of the pickup truck followed and shot at the victims. Police said it was possibly a road-rage incident, but they need more information.

There is no suspect in custody in relation to the incident. Police said the suspect fled the scene heading westbound on Moreland Street and then northbound on 39th Avenue.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-839-8446 for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment, you're eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.