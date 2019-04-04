PHOENIX — A 10-year-old girl and her father are in extremely critical condition after they were shot near 39th Avenue and Roosevelt Street Wednesday evening, according to Phoenix police.

Police said a white pickup truck followed the man and daughter home, and the driver shot at their vehicle after they pulled into the driveway.

Both the father and daughter were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, police said. A police spokesperson said the 10-year-old may not survive her injuries.

It is unclear why the driver of the pickup truck followed and shot at the victims.

There is no suspect in custody in relation to the incident, police said.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-839-8446 for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment, you're eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.