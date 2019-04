PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy has died from his injuries in Saturday afternoon ATV crash, police say. A 9-year-old boy is in serious, but stable condition.

Phoenix police said the two kids were driving an ATV and hit a parked car in south Phoenix near 16th Avenue and Broadway officials said.

The two kids were rushed to a nearby emergency room after the crash.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing and will be handled by Phoenix police.