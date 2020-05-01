TEMPE, Ariz. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a two vehicle crash in Tempe Sunday morning.

The crash happened near Broadway Road and Rural Road.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue said both vehicles were severely damaged.

The three adults seriously injured have non-life threatening injuries. A 10-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries as well. A 7-year-old boy was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Police say southbound traffic on Rural is closed at Vista Del Cerro. Traffic is being redirected aest and west through the neighborhood. Westbound traffic on Broadway leading to the intersection is also closed. It's unknown how long the closure will last.