No plans for Thanksgiving? Here are 10 things to do around Phoenix

Looking for some fun things to do on Thanksgiving day and weekend? Here are a few suggestions.

PHOENIX — Thanksgiving weekend is upon us and we are counting down some of the best things for you to do in the Phoenix area.

Whether you are plan-free this Thanksgiving or are just looking for ways to keep you and your relatives busy this weekend, we compiled a list of suitable suggestions for a fun time around town.

Here are 10 things you should consider doing with friends and family this holiday!

Thanksgiving Happy Hour at Greenwood Brewing

When: Wednesday, Nov. 24

Where: Greenwood Brewing Taproom, 922 N. 5th St.

Greenwood Brewing is throwing a massive Thanksgiving eve happy hour from 5 p.m. to midnight. The brewery will have specials going on all night on beer and welcome guests to bring food from local spots or even some home-cooked Thanksgiving dishes.

Thanksgiving Brunch at Andaz Scottsdale

When: Thursday, Nov. 25

Where: Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen at Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows, 6114 N. Scottsdale Road

Can't wait for Thanksgiving dinner? Don't worry, you can get an early jump on the Thanksgiving festivities with friends and family at Weft & Warp in Scottsdale. The kitchen is inviting you to let their chefs handle the hassle of cooking this year with dishes such as brine turkey, pumpkin ravioli, a raw bar and more.

Thanksgiving Day Feast at Alter Ego

When: Thursday, Nov. 25

Where: Alter Ego, 108 E. University Dr., Tempe

Price: Takeout $135 | Dine-in $39 per person

This year, Alter Ego is offering pre-made meals for four (pre-order 48 hours in advance), a dine-in or take-out options. They will be open on Thanksgiving day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving at Medieval Times

When: Thursday, Nov. 25

Price: Adults $45.95 | Children 12 & under 35.95

Where: Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, 9051 E. Via De Ventura, Scottsdale

Looking for dinner and a show this holiday weekend? Well look no further, Medieval Times is offering an occasion fit for the whole family this Thanksgiving. Enjoy a four-course meal and be there to watch a fantastic live performance of Medieval tournament games.

Black Friday at 810 Billiards and Bowling

When: Friday, Nov. 26

Where: 810 Billiards & Bowling, 50 W. Jefferson St., Ste. 240, Phoenix

Not a fan of Black Friday madness but still want to keep the good times rolling? 810 Billiards & Bowling has got your back this Friday offering kids aged 12 and under bowling for free, when they're accompanied by an adult in downtown Phoenix's Cityscape.

Skate Westgate

When: Nov. 5 - Jan. 17

Where: Westgate Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale

Back again for the holiday season, Skate Westgate hosts its always popular 3,500-square-foot ice rink in the heart of the plaza. Tickets are sold onsite and skate rentals will still be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

World of Illumination's Reindeer Road| World of Illumination's Candy Rush

When: Nov. 17- Jan. 2

Where: Diablo Stadium | Westgate Entertainment District, 2200 W Alameda Dr., Tempe | 6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Glendale

A forever classic in the Valley, the World of Illumination makes its anticipated return this holiday season. The world's largest drive-thru light show is offering two all-new theme parks in the Phoenix area. With a location in the West and East Valley, there is a geographically-friendly park near you.

Holiday Lights at Salt River Fields

When: Nov. 19 - Jan. 1

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Rd, Scottsdale

The debut of holiday lights at the Salt River Fields was made just a few days ago and will be keeping their lights on until the start of 2022. With nearly 5 million lights along 1.2 miles, this is an event worth making.





Lights at The Farm

When: Nov. 19 - Jan 2

Where: Vertuccio Farms, 4011 S. Power Rd, Mesa

In need of a holiday date night? Vertuccio Farms is Arizona's largest walk-through synchronized Christmas lights show. With 10 acres of festive light displays, popular Christmas songs, delicious food and more, it is clear this might be the best date spot this holiday season!

Christmas at Schnepf Farms

When: Nov. 24 - Dec. 31

Where: Schnepf Farms

Making its Christmas debut Wednesday, Schnepf Farms becomes a winter wonderland. The farm will feature World of Illumination train rides, reindeer hayrides and mini-golf. To add to the fun, the East Valley farm will also showcase the world's largest inflatable Christmas-themed obstacle course.