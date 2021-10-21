10 pounds of meth and nearly 10k fentanyl pills confiscated in Phoenix drug bust

Three suspects are in custody after attempting to traffic drugs outside a hardware store in the Valley.

On Tuesday, three suspects attempted to traffic 10 pounds of meth and approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills at a Home Depot parking lot near McDowell Road and 75th Avenue, according to Phoenix Police Department.

The suspects, Carlos Gonzalez Millan, Juan Carlos Baez Trejo and Nayely Gastelum were all arrested, officials said.

Trejo and Millan arrived in the parking lot driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe with a gift bag under the driver seat which contained fentanyl pills, according to police. Then the police observed Gastelum park a black BMW next to the Tahoe.

Millan exited the Tahoe and walked to the BMW where he took the 10 pounds of meth out of a red bag and placed it into the Tahoe, a release describes.

After authorities read the Miranda warning, Trejo admitted to selling the pills and meth to another person, according to officials. He continued to explain that he was responsible for collecting the money and that he was in communications with the buyer through his cell phone.

Additionally, Millan stated he obtained the meth out of the black BMW, officials shared.

