10 people, including 6 police officers, hospitalized as precaution after being exposed to unknown substance in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Ten people, including six police officers, have been hospitalized for precautionary reasons after being exposed to an unknown substance, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The exposure happened near 40th Street and Camelback Road at an apartment complex.

Police say the officers were responding to some sort of disturbance at the apartment where they came into contact with pepper spray and possibly an airborne drug.

Authorities say four people inside the apartment were arguing when one person pulled out a machete and threatened the others.

At that point, another person pulled out the pepper spray.

Sky 12 showed a man being handcuffed and taken from the scene on a stretcher, but details on the detainment are unknown at this time.

People in the surrounding apartments were evacuated for several hours.