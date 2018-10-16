BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A 10-month-old boy was flown to a Phoenix hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in Buckeye Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Buckeye police officers and fire crews responded to the scene near Broadway and Miller roads in Buckeye around 2:15 p.m. and found a family member performing CPR on the child.

The child's condition is unknown at the time.

Police said it is unclear how the baby accessed the pool, but according to the Buckeye Fire Department there was no pool fence.

This is yet another reminder to watch your kids around water, Fire Captain Tommy Taylor said.

© 2018 KPNX